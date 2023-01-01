Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Calamari in
Peoria
/
Peoria
/
Calamari
Peoria restaurants that serve calamari
Po-Boy's
6736 N. Frostwood Pkwy., Peoria
No reviews yet
BOURBON STREET HONEY CALAMARI
$12.00
Fried calamari tossed in our signature honey glaze. Drizzled with bang bang sauce and topped with slivered almonds.
More about Po-Boy's
Dang Banh Mi & Poke
1215 W Main St, Peoria
No reviews yet
Calamari Salad
$5.95
More about Dang Banh Mi & Poke
