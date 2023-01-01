Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Peoria

Peoria restaurants
Peoria restaurants that serve calamari

Po-Boy's

6736 N. Frostwood Pkwy., Peoria

BOURBON STREET HONEY CALAMARI$12.00
Fried calamari tossed in our signature honey glaze. Drizzled with bang bang sauce and topped with slivered almonds.
Dang Banh Mi & Poke

1215 W Main St, Peoria

Calamari Salad$5.95
