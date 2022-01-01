Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cappuccino in Peoria

Go
Peoria restaurants
Toast

Peoria restaurants that serve cappuccino

ONE WORLD image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

ONE WORLD

1245 W Main St, Peoria

Avg 4.7 (7336 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cappuccino$4.00
More about ONE WORLD
Item pic

 

Ardor Bread & Provisions - Cafe

301 SW Water Street, Peoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cappuccino$3.50
5oz. Double espresso & rich micro film
More about Ardor Bread & Provisions - Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Peoria

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Steak Tacos

Spaghetti

Burritos

Fresh Fruit Cup

Carrot Cake

Salad Wrap

Cheese Naan

Map

More near Peoria to explore

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Normal

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

East Peoria

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Peoria Heights

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Peru

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Morton

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (191 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (411 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston