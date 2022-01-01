Cheesecake in Peoria
Peoria restaurants that serve cheesecake
ONE WORLD
1245 W Main St, Peoria
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Cheesecake
|$6.50
|Cheesecake
|$6.00
The Noshery
6035 N Knoxville Ave., Peoria
|Peach Cobbler Cheesecake
|$5.85
|Cookie Dough Cheesecake
|$5.85
Childers Eatery
5201 W War Memorial Dr #260, Peoria
|Raspberry Cheesecake Latte - Almond Milk
|$6.24
|Strawberry Cheesecake Pancakes
|$11.49
Strawberries, cheesecake cream, graham crackers.
Childers Eatery
5805 N Humbolt Ave #5, Peoria
|Strawberry Cheesecake Pancakes
|$11.49
Strawberries, cheesecake cream, graham crackers.
Sugar Wood Fired Bistro and Gourmet Treats
826 SW Adams, Peoria
|Raspberry Lemon Cheesecake
|$5.99