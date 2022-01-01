Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Peoria

Go
Peoria restaurants
Toast

Peoria restaurants that serve cheesecake

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

ONE WORLD

1245 W Main St, Peoria

Avg 4.7 (7336 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Cheesecake$6.50
Cheesecake$6.00
More about ONE WORLD
The Noshery image

 

The Noshery

6035 N Knoxville Ave., Peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Peach Cobbler Cheesecake$5.85
Cookie Dough Cheesecake$5.85
More about The Noshery
Childers Eatery image

FRENCH FRIES

Childers Eatery

5201 W War Memorial Dr #260, Peoria

Avg 3 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Raspberry Cheesecake Latte - Almond Milk$6.24
Strawberry Cheesecake Pancakes$11.49
Strawberries, cheesecake cream, graham crackers.
More about Childers Eatery
Childers Eatery image

 

Childers Eatery

5805 N Humbolt Ave #5, Peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Strawberry Cheesecake Pancakes$11.49
Strawberries, cheesecake cream, graham crackers.
More about Childers Eatery
Sugar Wood Fired Bistro and Gourmet Treats image

PIZZA

Sugar Wood Fired Bistro and Gourmet Treats

826 SW Adams, Peoria

Avg 4.4 (1357 reviews)
Takeout
Raspberry Lemon Cheesecake$5.99
More about Sugar Wood Fired Bistro and Gourmet Treats
Childers Eatery image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Childers Eatery

3312 N University St, Peoria

Avg 4.4 (1186 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Raspberry Cheesecake Latte - Almond Milk$6.24
Strawberry Cheesecake Pancakes$11.49
Strawberries, cheesecake cream, graham crackers.
Raspberry Cheesecake Latte - 2% Milk$5.49
More about Childers Eatery

Browse other tasty dishes in Peoria

Cheese Pizza

Pies

Caesar Salad

Burritos

Asian Salad

Cookie Dough

Belgian Waffles

Black Bean Burgers

Map

More near Peoria to explore

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Normal

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

East Peoria

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Peoria Heights

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Peru

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Morton

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (403 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston