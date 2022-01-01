Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Peoria

Go
Peoria restaurants
Toast

Peoria restaurants that serve chicken pizza

ONE WORLD image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

One World

1245 W Main St, Peoria

Avg 4.7 (7336 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Alfredo Pizza$16.29
More about One World
Sugar Wood Fired Bistro and Gourmet Treats image

PIZZA

Sugar Wood Fired Bistro and Gourmet Treats

826 SW Adams, Peoria

Avg 4.4 (1357 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Pizza$12.99
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$12.99
Chicken Parmesan Pizza$12.99
More about Sugar Wood Fired Bistro and Gourmet Treats

Browse other tasty dishes in Peoria

Curry Chicken

Turkey Clubs

French Toast

Burritos

Fruit Salad

Chocolate Cake

Steak Burgers

Reuben

Map

More near Peoria to explore

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)

Normal

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

East Peoria

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Peoria Heights

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Peru

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Morton

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (198 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (128 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (432 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (125 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston