Chicken salad in Peoria
Peoria restaurants that serve chicken salad
Cyds in the Park - upstairs Grill + Star Bar
5805 North Knoxville Avenue, Peoria
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.75
Mixed kale + romaine lettuce topped with warm blackened chicken, bleu cheese, house-pickled carrots, celery + onion, fresh tomatoes and za'atar breadcrumbs. Hot sauce + our house made Caesar dressing served on the side with a house-baked garlic-herb breadstick. *dressing does contain raw, pasteurized egg.
|Cranberry Chicken Salad
|$13.75
Field greens topped with a favorite from our Takeaway market- Cranberry Chicken Salad – comprised of hand-pulled, all-natural chicken breast, pecans, dried cranberries, sugar snap peas, red onion, radicchio, and celery, all tossed in poppyseed dressing. (The cranberry chicken salad can not be modified, is premixed together, lightly in dressing.) Served with extra poppyseed dressing on the side, and a house baked garlic herb bread stick.
|Greek Chicken Salad
|$12.75
Crunchy hand-torn romaine lettuce topped with feta, red onion, tomato, pepperoncini's , cucumber, Kalamata olives, lemon-parmesan + herb baked, all natural chicken breast, and served with our house-made Greek vinaigrette (dressing on the side always!) Comes with a house-baked garlic-herb breadstick.
The Noshery
6035 N Knoxville Ave., Peoria
|Chicken Salad #
|$8.49
|P-Town Chicken Salad
|$6.95
Housemade chicken salad on wheat bread.
Kenny’s Westside Pub
112 SW Jefferson Ave, Peoria
|Chicken Salad
|$11.95
Childers Eatery
5201 W War Memorial Dr #260, Peoria
|Red Curry Chicken Salad Wrap
|$10.49
Roasted red curry chicken, Fuji apples, candied pecans, smoked blue cheese, sun dried cranberries, red onion, spring greens, avocado, shaved cucumber, Roma tomatoes, tomato basil wrap. Served with Meyer lemon vinaigrette dressed spring greens.
Country Club BBQ
2510 W Farmington Rd, WEST Peoria
|Chicken Tender Salad
|$11.00
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.00
