Chicken salad in Peoria

Peoria restaurants
Toast

Peoria restaurants that serve chicken salad

Industry Brewing image

 

Industry Brewing

8012 N. Hale Ave, Peoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Chicken Salad$13.99
More about Industry Brewing
Cyds in the Park - upstairs Grill + Star Bar image

 

Cyds in the Park - upstairs Grill + Star Bar

5805 North Knoxville Avenue, Peoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.75
Mixed kale + romaine lettuce topped with warm blackened chicken, bleu cheese, house-pickled carrots, celery + onion, fresh tomatoes and za'atar breadcrumbs. Hot sauce + our house made Caesar dressing served on the side with a house-baked garlic-herb breadstick. *dressing does contain raw, pasteurized egg.
Cranberry Chicken Salad$13.75
Field greens topped with a favorite from our Takeaway market- Cranberry Chicken Salad – comprised of hand-pulled, all-natural chicken breast, pecans, dried cranberries, sugar snap peas, red onion, radicchio, and celery, all tossed in poppyseed dressing. (The cranberry chicken salad can not be modified, is premixed together, lightly in dressing.) Served with extra poppyseed dressing on the side, and a house baked garlic herb bread stick.
Greek Chicken Salad$12.75
Crunchy hand-torn romaine lettuce topped with feta, red onion, tomato, pepperoncini's , cucumber, Kalamata olives, lemon-parmesan + herb baked, all natural chicken breast, and served with our house-made Greek vinaigrette (dressing on the side always!) Comes with a house-baked garlic-herb breadstick.
More about Cyds in the Park - upstairs Grill + Star Bar
The Noshery image

 

The Noshery

6035 N Knoxville Ave., Peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad #$8.49
P-Town Chicken Salad$6.95
Housemade chicken salad on wheat bread.
More about The Noshery
Kenny’s Westside Pub image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Kenny’s Westside Pub

112 SW Jefferson Ave, Peoria

Avg 4.6 (574 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad$11.95
More about Kenny’s Westside Pub
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Childers Eatery

5201 W War Memorial Dr #260, Peoria

Avg 3 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Red Curry Chicken Salad Wrap$10.49
Roasted red curry chicken, Fuji apples, candied pecans, smoked blue cheese, sun dried cranberries, red onion, spring greens, avocado, shaved cucumber, Roma tomatoes, tomato basil wrap. Served with Meyer lemon vinaigrette dressed spring greens.
More about Childers Eatery
Item pic

 

Childers Eatery

5805 N Humbolt Ave #5, Peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Red Curry Chicken Salad Wrap$10.49
Roasted red curry chicken, Fuji apples, candied pecans, smoked blue cheese, sun dried cranberries, red onion, spring greens, avocado, shaved cucumber, Roma tomatoes, tomato basil wrap. Served with Meyer lemon vinaigrette dressed spring greens.
More about Childers Eatery
Country Club BBQ image

BBQ

Country Club BBQ

2510 W Farmington Rd, WEST Peoria

Avg 4 (71 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tender Salad$11.00
Grilled Chicken Salad$11.00
More about Country Club BBQ
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Childers Eatery

3312 N University St, Peoria

Avg 4.4 (1186 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Red Curry Chicken Salad Wrap$10.49
Roasted red curry chicken, Fuji apples, candied pecans, smoked blue cheese, sun dried cranberries, red onion, spring greens, avocado, shaved cucumber, Roma tomatoes, tomato basil wrap. Served with Meyer lemon vinaigrette dressed spring greens.
More about Childers Eatery
The Fieldhouse Bar and Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Fieldhouse Bar and Grill

1200 W Main St, Peoria

Avg 4.4 (3688 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.50
More about The Fieldhouse Bar and Grill

