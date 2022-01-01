Chicken salad in Peoria

Field greens topped with a favorite from our Takeaway market- Cranberry Chicken Salad – comprised of hand-pulled, all-natural chicken breast, pecans, dried cranberries, sugar snap peas, red onion, radicchio, and celery, all tossed in poppyseed dressing. (The cranberry chicken salad can not be modified, is premixed together, lightly in dressing.) Served with extra poppyseed dressing on the side, and a house baked garlic herb bread stick.

