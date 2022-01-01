Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Peoria

Peoria restaurants
Peoria restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Cyds in the Park - upstairs Grill + Star Bar image

 

Cyds in the Park - upstairs Grill + Star Bar

5805 North Knoxville Avenue, Peoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$15.75
Hand Breaded, fried all natural chicken breast. Dipped in our Hot Honey Sauce + served on a seeded brioche roll w/ sweet spicy pickles, mayo + shredded lettuce.
Kenny’s Westside Pub image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Kenny’s Westside Pub

112 SW Jefferson Ave, Peoria

Avg 4.6 (574 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$10.95
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Childers Eatery

5201 W War Memorial Dr #260, Peoria

Avg 3 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
California Chicken Sandwich$12.49
Grilled chicken breast, Monterey jack, roasted tomatoes, avocado, arugula, kale pesto aioli, buttery croissant. Served with Meyer lemon vinaigrette dressed organic spring greens.
Item pic

 

Childers Eatery

5805 N Humbolt Ave #5, Peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
California Chicken Sandwich$12.49
Grilled chicken breast, Monterey jack, roasted tomatoes, avocado, arugula, kale pesto aioli, buttery croissant. Served with Meyer lemon vinaigrette dressed organic spring greens.
Country Club BBQ image

BBQ

Country Club BBQ

2510 W Farmington Rd, WEST Peoria

Avg 4 (71 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Childers Eatery

3312 N University St, Peoria

Avg 4.4 (1186 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
California Chicken Sandwich$12.49
Grilled chicken breast, Monterey jack, roasted tomatoes, avocado, arugula, kale pesto aioli, buttery croissant. Served with Meyer lemon vinaigrette dressed organic spring greens.
The Fieldhouse Bar and Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Fieldhouse Bar and Grill

1200 W Main St, Peoria

Avg 4.4 (3688 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$10.00
