Chicken sandwiches in Peoria
Peoria restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Cyds in the Park - upstairs Grill + Star Bar
5805 North Knoxville Avenue, Peoria
|Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
|$15.75
Hand Breaded, fried all natural chicken breast. Dipped in our Hot Honey Sauce + served on a seeded brioche roll w/ sweet spicy pickles, mayo + shredded lettuce.
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Kenny’s Westside Pub
112 SW Jefferson Ave, Peoria
|Chicken Sandwich
|$10.95
FRENCH FRIES
Childers Eatery
5201 W War Memorial Dr #260, Peoria
|California Chicken Sandwich
|$12.49
Grilled chicken breast, Monterey jack, roasted tomatoes, avocado, arugula, kale pesto aioli, buttery croissant. Served with Meyer lemon vinaigrette dressed organic spring greens.
Childers Eatery
5805 N Humbolt Ave #5, Peoria
|California Chicken Sandwich
|$12.49
Grilled chicken breast, Monterey jack, roasted tomatoes, avocado, arugula, kale pesto aioli, buttery croissant. Served with Meyer lemon vinaigrette dressed organic spring greens.
BBQ
Country Club BBQ
2510 W Farmington Rd, WEST Peoria
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Childers Eatery
3312 N University St, Peoria
|California Chicken Sandwich
|$12.49
Grilled chicken breast, Monterey jack, roasted tomatoes, avocado, arugula, kale pesto aioli, buttery croissant. Served with Meyer lemon vinaigrette dressed organic spring greens.