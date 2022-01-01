Cobb salad in Peoria
Peoria restaurants that serve cobb salad
Obed and Isaac's-Peoria
321 NE Madison Ave, Peoria
|Cobb Salad
|$14.50
Mixed greens topped with roasted chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, bleu cheese, guacamole, tomatoes, egg, and carrots.
Childers Eatery
5201 W War Memorial Dr #260, Peoria
|Cobb Salad
|$10.49
ven roasted turkey, Applewood smoked bacon, avocado, chives, Roma tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, smoked blue cheese, spring greens, buttermilk ranch dressing.
Childers Eatery
5805 N Humbolt Ave #5, Peoria
|Cobb Salad
|$10.49
