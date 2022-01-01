Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Peoria

Go
Peoria restaurants
Toast

Peoria restaurants that serve coleslaw

Item pic

 

Obed and Isaac's-Peoria

321 NE Madison Ave, Peoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Zesty Coleslaw$4.50
More about Obed and Isaac's-Peoria
Dac's Smokehouse image

 

Dac's Smokehouse

1200 W Main St Store 11, Peoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carolina Coleslaw
More about Dac's Smokehouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Peoria

Edamame

Chicken Curry

Strawberry Cheesecake

Quesadillas

Sliders

Taco Salad

Steak Burgers

Pancakes

Map

More near Peoria to explore

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Normal

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

East Peoria

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Peoria Heights

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Peru

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Morton

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (403 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston