Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crepes in Peoria

Go
Peoria restaurants
Toast

Peoria restaurants that serve crepes

The Original Pancake House Peoria image

 

The Original Pancake House Peoria - 7425 North Grand Prairie Drive

7425 North Grand Prairie Drive, Peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sr. Crepe Breakfast$7.50
1 crepe any style. Includes coffee or tea.
Cherry Kijafa Crepe$11.75
A Danish favorite. 3 crepes filled with tart red cherries simmered in our Kijafa sauce and dusted with powdered sugar.
French Crepes$12.75
3 crepes filled with fresh strawberries and lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Served with hot strawberry syrup.
More about The Original Pancake House Peoria - 7425 North Grand Prairie Drive
Consumer pic

 

Thanh Linh Vietnamese Restaurant

1209 W Main St, Peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
69. Vietnamese Crepe$13.95
More about Thanh Linh Vietnamese Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Peoria

Taco Salad

Chai Tea

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Pancakes

Brisket

Cookie Dough

Tacos

White Pizza

Map

More near Peoria to explore

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Normal

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

East Peoria

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Peoria Heights

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Peru

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Morton

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (219 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (465 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (141 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston