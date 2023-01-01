Crepes in Peoria
The Original Pancake House Peoria - 7425 North Grand Prairie Drive
7425 North Grand Prairie Drive, Peoria
|Sr. Crepe Breakfast
|$7.50
1 crepe any style. Includes coffee or tea.
|Cherry Kijafa Crepe
|$11.75
A Danish favorite. 3 crepes filled with tart red cherries simmered in our Kijafa sauce and dusted with powdered sugar.
|French Crepes
|$12.75
3 crepes filled with fresh strawberries and lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Served with hot strawberry syrup.