Croissants in Peoria
Peoria restaurants that serve croissants
More about Childers Eatery
FRENCH FRIES
Childers Eatery
5201 W War Memorial Dr #260, Peoria
|Breakfast Croissant
|$11.49
Applewood bacon, sausage, over-hard egg, American cheese, Roma tomatoes, spring greens, Vermont pure maple aioli, croissant. Served with hash browns.
More about Childers Eatery
Childers Eatery
5805 N Humbolt Ave #5, Peoria
|Breakfast Croissant
|$11.49
Applewood bacon, sausage, over-hard egg, American cheese, Roma tomatoes, spring greens, Vermont pure maple aioli, croissant. Served with hash browns.