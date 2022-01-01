Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fruit salad in Peoria

Go
Peoria restaurants
Toast

Peoria restaurants that serve fruit salad

ONE WORLD image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

ONE WORLD

1245 W Main St, Peoria

Avg 4.7 (7336 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fruit Salad$7.29
Fresh cut cantelope and honeydew melons, red grapes, strawberries and blueberries
More about ONE WORLD
The Noshery image

 

The Noshery

6035 N Knoxville Ave., Peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fruit Salad$1.75
Hawaiian Fruit Salad 1/2#$3.99
More about The Noshery

Browse other tasty dishes in Peoria

Chips And Salsa

Veggie Salad

Strawberry Cheesecake

Burritos

Carrot Cake

Hash Browns

Chili

Cornbread

Map

More near Peoria to explore

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Normal

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

East Peoria

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Peoria Heights

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Peru

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Morton

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (403 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston