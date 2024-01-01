Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Peoria

Peoria restaurants that serve greek salad

Cyds in the Park - upstairs Grill + Star Bar image

 

Cyd’s in the Park Grill

5805 North Knoxville Avenue, Peoria

Cyds Greek Salad$12.00
Cyd's Greek Salad is new and improved: Now this salad is a traditional Vegetarian greek salad of crunchy greens topped with feta, pepperonccini, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, + kalamata olives. Cyd's Greek Dressing always comes on the side.
YOU MAY ADD CHICKEN OR SALMON OR AVOCADO in modifiers.
Item pic

 

Queen of Squash Peoria - 1108 West Glen Ave.

1108 West Glen Ave., Peoria

Aphrodite Greek Salad$16.50
This beautiful salad is fit for a goddess and packed with bell peppers, zucchini, shallots, cucumbers, chickpeas, white beans and marinated feta. Can be served with chicken, shrimp or tofu. Paired with a light Greek vinaigrette.
