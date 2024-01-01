Greek salad in Peoria
Peoria restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Cyd’s in the Park Grill
Cyd’s in the Park Grill
5805 North Knoxville Avenue, Peoria
|Cyds Greek Salad
|$12.00
Cyd's Greek Salad is new and improved: Now this salad is a traditional Vegetarian greek salad of crunchy greens topped with feta, pepperonccini, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, + kalamata olives. Cyd's Greek Dressing always comes on the side.
YOU MAY ADD CHICKEN OR SALMON OR AVOCADO in modifiers.
More about Queen of Squash Peoria - 1108 West Glen Ave.
Queen of Squash Peoria - 1108 West Glen Ave.
1108 West Glen Ave., Peoria
|Aphrodite Greek Salad
|$16.50
This beautiful salad is fit for a goddess and packed with bell peppers, zucchini, shallots, cucumbers, chickpeas, white beans and marinated feta. Can be served with chicken, shrimp or tofu. Paired with a light Greek vinaigrette.