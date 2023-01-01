Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Honey chicken in Peoria

Peoria restaurants
Peoria restaurants that serve honey chicken

Cyds in the Park - upstairs Grill + Star Bar image

 

Cyd's in the Park Grill

5805 North Knoxville Avenue, Peoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$17.75
Hand Breaded, fried all natural chicken breast. Dipped in our Hot Honey Sauce + served on a seeded brioche roll w/ sweet spicy pickles, mayo + shredded lettuce.
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$24.00
all natural chicken breast, breaded + fried then dipped in our hot honey sauce and served on a seeded brioche bun with shredded lettuce, sweet-spicy pickles + mayo. Served with Duck Fat French Fries.
More about Cyd’s in the Park Grill
Item pic

 

Po-Boy's

6736 N. Frostwood Pkwy., Peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
PULLED CHICKEN ABITA ROOT-BEER & HONEY BBQ GLAZE PO-BOY$16.00
Chicken breast shredded and tossed in our Abita Root-Beer & Honey BBQ
More about Po-Boy's

