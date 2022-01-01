Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Hot chocolate in
Peoria
/
Peoria
/
Hot Chocolate
Peoria restaurants that serve hot chocolate
The Original Pancake House Peoria
7425 North Grand Prairie Drive, Peoria
No reviews yet
Hot Chocolate
$3.75
Served with whipped cream.
More about The Original Pancake House Peoria
FRENCH FRIES
Childers Eatery
5201 W War Memorial Dr #260, Peoria
Avg 3
(11 reviews)
Hot Chocolate - S'mores (NA)
$3.49
More about Childers Eatery
