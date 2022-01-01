Hot chocolate in Peoria

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Peoria restaurants that serve hot chocolate

The Original Pancake House Peoria image

 

The Original Pancake House Peoria

7425 North Grand Prairie Drive, Peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$3.75
Served with whipped cream.
More about The Original Pancake House Peoria
Childers Eatery image

FRENCH FRIES

Childers Eatery

5201 W War Memorial Dr #260, Peoria

Avg 3 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hot Chocolate - S'mores (NA)$3.49
More about Childers Eatery

