Hummus in Peoria
Peoria restaurants that serve hummus
ONE WORLD
1245 W Main St, Peoria
|Hummus - Single
|$6.99
Our original recipe: puréed chickpeas, lemon, garlic, and tahini garnished with extra virgin olive oil & paprika. Served with grilled pita bread.
|Double Hummus
|$11.29
Our original recipe: puréed chickpeas, lemon, garlic, and tahini garnished with extra virgin olive oil & paprika. Served with grilled pita bread.
|8 oz Hummus
|$4.00
Cyds in the Park - upstairs Grill + Star Bar
5805 North Knoxville Avenue, Peoria
|Hummus + Vegs w/ Pita
|$10.75
Chickpea hummus, fresh vegetables, parmesan-garlic roasted pita chips. Serves 2 to 3 to share.
Childers Eatery
5201 W War Memorial Dr #260, Peoria
|Black Bean Hummus
|$8.49
Black bean hummus, feta, olive oil, veggies, grilled naan.
Childers Eatery
5805 N Humbolt Ave #5, Peoria
|Black Bean Hummus
|$8.49
Black bean hummus, feta, olive oil, veggies, grilled naan.
Sugar Wood Fired Bistro and Gourmet Treats
826 SW Adams, Peoria
|Hummus Platter
|$9.99
Childers Eatery
3312 N University St, Peoria
|Black Bean Hummus
|$8.49
Black bean hummus, feta, olive oil, veggies, grilled naan.