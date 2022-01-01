Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Peoria

Peoria restaurants
Peoria restaurants that serve hummus

Hummus - Single image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

ONE WORLD

1245 W Main St, Peoria

Avg 4.7 (7336 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hummus - Single$6.99
Our original recipe: puréed chickpeas, lemon, garlic, and tahini garnished with extra virgin olive oil & paprika. Served with grilled pita bread.
Double Hummus$11.29
Our original recipe: puréed chickpeas, lemon, garlic, and tahini garnished with extra virgin olive oil & paprika. Served with grilled pita bread.
8 oz Hummus$4.00
More about ONE WORLD
Cyds in the Park - upstairs Grill + Star Bar image

 

Cyds in the Park - upstairs Grill + Star Bar

5805 North Knoxville Avenue, Peoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus + Vegs w/ Pita$10.75
Chickpea hummus, fresh vegetables, parmesan-garlic roasted pita chips. Serves 2 to 3 to share.
More about Cyds in the Park - upstairs Grill + Star Bar
Childers Eatery image

FRENCH FRIES

Childers Eatery

5201 W War Memorial Dr #260, Peoria

Avg 3 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Black Bean Hummus$8.49
Black bean hummus, feta, olive oil, veggies, grilled naan.
More about Childers Eatery
Childers Eatery image

 

Childers Eatery

5805 N Humbolt Ave #5, Peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Black Bean Hummus$8.49
Black bean hummus, feta, olive oil, veggies, grilled naan.
More about Childers Eatery
Sugar Wood Fired Bistro and Gourmet Treats image

PIZZA

Sugar Wood Fired Bistro and Gourmet Treats

826 SW Adams, Peoria

Avg 4.4 (1357 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus Platter$9.99
More about Sugar Wood Fired Bistro and Gourmet Treats
Childers Eatery image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Childers Eatery

3312 N University St, Peoria

Avg 4.4 (1186 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Black Bean Hummus$8.49
Black bean hummus, feta, olive oil, veggies, grilled naan.
More about Childers Eatery
The Fieldhouse Bar and Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Fieldhouse Bar and Grill

1200 W Main St, Peoria

Avg 4.4 (3688 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus$10.00
More about The Fieldhouse Bar and Grill

