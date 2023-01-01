Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jalapeno poppers in Peoria

Peoria restaurants
Peoria restaurants that serve jalapeno poppers

Country Club BBQ image

BBQ

Country Club BBQ

2510 W Farmington Rd, WEST Peoria

Avg 4 (71 reviews)
Takeout
Weekly Eggroll (Jalapeno Popper$9.00
More about Country Club BBQ
Jalapeno Popper Sticks image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Fieldhouse Bar and Grill

1200 W Main St, Peoria

Avg 4.4 (3688 reviews)
Takeout
Jalapeno Poppers Sticks Online$9.50
Jalapeno Popper Sticks$8.50
More about The Fieldhouse Bar and Grill

