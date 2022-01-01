Mac and cheese in Peoria
Peoria restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Obed and Isaac's-Peoria
321 NE Madison Ave, Peoria
|Mac 'n Cheese
|$7.50
Elbow macaroni with our famous cheese sauce and topped with bread crumbs.
|Mac 'n Cheese
|$4.50
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
ONE WORLD
1245 W Main St, Peoria
|Mac 'N Cheese
|$13.99
Corkscrew pasta with homemade cheese sauce. Select two additions: chicken, bacon, tomato, spinach, or broccoli
|Mac & Cheese Side
|$5.49
|Kids Mac N Cheese
|$5.99
The Noshery
6035 N Knoxville Ave., Peoria
|Mac & Cheese - Side
|$3.95
Elbow macaroni, sharp cheddar, mozzarella, and gouda topped with toasted bread crumbs.
|Mac & Cheese - Entrée
|$8.95
Elbow macaroni, sharp cheddar, mozzarella, and gouda topped with toasted bread crumbs.
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Kenny’s Westside Pub
112 SW Jefferson Ave, Peoria
|Mac N' Cheese A la Carte
|$3.95
PIZZA
Sugar Wood Fired Bistro and Gourmet Treats
826 SW Adams, Peoria
|Side Buff Mac Cheese
|$7.99
|Mac & Cheese Entree
|$12.99
|Buff Chick Mac & Cheese
|$14.99