Mac and cheese in Peoria

Peoria restaurants
Toast

Peoria restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Item pic

 

Obed and Isaac's-Peoria

321 NE Madison Ave, Peoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac 'n Cheese$7.50
Elbow macaroni with our famous cheese sauce and topped with bread crumbs.
Mac 'n Cheese$4.50
More about Obed and Isaac's-Peoria
ONE WORLD image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

ONE WORLD

1245 W Main St, Peoria

Avg 4.7 (7336 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mac 'N Cheese$13.99
Corkscrew pasta with homemade cheese sauce. Select two additions: chicken, bacon, tomato, spinach, or broccoli
Mac & Cheese Side$5.49
Kids Mac N Cheese$5.99
More about ONE WORLD
Industry Brewing image

 

Industry Brewing

8012 N. Hale Ave, Peoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Mac & Cheese$15.99
More about Industry Brewing
The Jerk Hut image

 

The Jerk Hut

1200 W Main St, Peoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac and Cheese
More about The Jerk Hut
The Noshery image

 

The Noshery

6035 N Knoxville Ave., Peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac & Cheese - Side$3.95
Elbow macaroni, sharp cheddar, mozzarella, and gouda topped with toasted bread crumbs.
Mac & Cheese - Entrée$8.95
Elbow macaroni, sharp cheddar, mozzarella, and gouda topped with toasted bread crumbs.
More about The Noshery
Item pic

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Kenny’s Westside Pub

112 SW Jefferson Ave, Peoria

Avg 4.6 (574 reviews)
Takeout
Mac N' Cheese A la Carte$3.95
More about Kenny’s Westside Pub
Sugar Wood Fired Bistro and Gourmet Treats image

PIZZA

Sugar Wood Fired Bistro and Gourmet Treats

826 SW Adams, Peoria

Avg 4.4 (1357 reviews)
Takeout
Side Buff Mac Cheese$7.99
Mac & Cheese Entree$12.99
Buff Chick Mac & Cheese$14.99
More about Sugar Wood Fired Bistro and Gourmet Treats
Country Club BBQ image

BBQ

Country Club BBQ

2510 W Farmington Rd, WEST Peoria

Avg 4 (71 reviews)
Takeout
Mac n' Cheese$3.00
More about Country Club BBQ

