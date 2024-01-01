Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Miso soup in Peoria

Go
Peoria restaurants
Toast

Peoria restaurants that serve miso soup

Consumer pic

 

Okinawa Hibachi Sushi Ramen - 1200 W Main St Suite 21A

1200 W Main St Suite 21A, Peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Miso Soup$3.00
More about Okinawa Hibachi Sushi Ramen - 1200 W Main St Suite 21A
Consumer pic

 

Dang Banh Mi & Poke - Peoria

1215 W Main St, Peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Miso Soup$1.95
More about Dang Banh Mi & Poke - Peoria

Browse other tasty dishes in Peoria

Ham Steaks

Curry Chicken

Shrimp Salad

Garlic Parmesan

Stew

Taco Salad

Cookies

French Toast

Map

More near Peoria to explore

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Normal

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Peoria Heights

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

East Peoria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Peru

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Morton

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (304 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (213 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (312 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston