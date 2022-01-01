Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Naan in Peoria

Go
Peoria restaurants
Toast

Peoria restaurants that serve naan

Naan Grilled Cheese image

FRENCH FRIES

Childers Eatery

5201 W War Memorial Dr #260, Peoria

Avg 3 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Naan Grilled Cheese$11.49
Romano garlic crusted naan, oven roasted tomatoes, arugula, caramelized onion, cheddar, Monterey jack, American cheese, balsamic reduction. Served with smoky chipotle tomato cream soup with mascarpone and Meyer lemon vinaigrette dressed spring greens.
More about Childers Eatery
Naan Grilled Cheese image

 

Childers Eatery

5805 N Humbolt Ave #5, Peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Naan Grilled Cheese$11.49
Romano garlic crusted naan, oven roasted tomatoes, arugula, caramelized onion, cheddar, Monterey jack, American cheese, balsamic reduction. Served with smoky chipotle tomato cream soup with mascarpone and Meyer lemon vinaigrette dressed spring greens.
More about Childers Eatery

Browse other tasty dishes in Peoria

Caesar Salad

Fish And Chips

Cake

Fried Pickles

Salmon

Ham Steaks

Fresh Fruit Cup

Egg Benedict

Map

More near Peoria to explore

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Normal

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

East Peoria

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Peoria Heights

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Peru

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Morton

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (403 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston