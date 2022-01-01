Nachos in Peoria
Peoria restaurants that serve nachos
More about Obed and Isaac's-Peoria
Obed and Isaac's-Peoria
321 NE Madison Ave, Peoria
|Pork Nachos
|$13.50
Pulled pork served with sour cream, cheese sauce, pico de gallo, green onions on a bed of house-made pita chips.
More about ONE WORLD
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
ONE WORLD
1245 W Main St, Peoria
|Nachos
|$13.29
Tortilla chips, chicken or soy chorizo & potato blend, nacho cheese sauce, chipotle black bean & corn salsa, sour cream, jalapeños and fresh salsa
More about Kenny’s Westside Pub
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Kenny’s Westside Pub
112 SW Jefferson Ave, Peoria
|Irish Nachos
|$7.95