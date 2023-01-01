Omelettes in Peoria
Peoria restaurants that serve omelettes
7425 North Grand Prairie Drive, Peoria
|Sr. Omelette
|$10.25
2 egg, ham and cheese omelette. Comes with hash browns or toast. Includes coffee or tea.
|Feta Spinach Omelette
|$14.50
Filled with fresh spinach, tomatoes and feta cheese.
|Fresh Vegetarian Omelette
|$14.00
Filled with broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms and cheddar cheese.