Omelettes in Peoria

Go
Peoria restaurants
Toast

Peoria restaurants that serve omelettes

The Original Pancake House Peoria

 

The Original Pancake House - The Original Pancake House - Peoria

7425 North Grand Prairie Drive, Peoria

No reviews yet
Takeout Delivery Digital Dine-In Fast Pay
Sr. Omelette$10.25
2 egg, ham and cheese omelette. Comes with hash browns or toast. Includes coffee or tea.
Feta Spinach Omelette$14.50
Filled with fresh spinach, tomatoes and feta cheese.
Fresh Vegetarian Omelette$14.00
Filled with broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms and cheddar cheese.
Banner pic

 

West Town Tap - Peoria

515 N Western Ave, Peoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon & Sausage Omelette$8.99
Chopped bacon and maple glazed sausage with cheddar cheese in a 3 egg omelet
