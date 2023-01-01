Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pecan pies in Peoria

Go
Peoria restaurants
Toast

Peoria restaurants that serve pecan pies

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

One World

1245 W Main St, Peoria

Avg 4.7 (7336 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Potato Pecan Pie$6.99
Homemade deep dish sweet potato pie with a crunchy pecan praline topping baked on top
More about One World
Item pic

 

Po-Boy's

6736 N. Frostwood Pkwy., Peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BOURBON STREET PECAN PIE$7.00
More about Po-Boy's

