Pecan pies in
Peoria
/
Peoria
/
Pecan Pies
Peoria restaurants that serve pecan pies
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
One World
1245 W Main St, Peoria
Avg 4.7
(7336 reviews)
Sweet Potato Pecan Pie
$6.99
Homemade deep dish sweet potato pie with a crunchy pecan praline topping baked on top
More about One World
Po-Boy's
6736 N. Frostwood Pkwy., Peoria
No reviews yet
BOURBON STREET PECAN PIE
$7.00
More about Po-Boy's
