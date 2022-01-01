Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Peoria

Go
Peoria restaurants
Toast

Peoria restaurants that serve pudding

Obed and Isaac's-Peoria image

 

Obed and Isaac's-Peoria

321 NE Madison Ave, Peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bread Pudding$6.00
More about Obed and Isaac's-Peoria
Country Club BBQ image

BBQ

Country Club BBQ

2510 W Farmington Rd, WEST Peoria

Avg 4 (71 reviews)
Takeout
Banana Pudding$7.00
More about Country Club BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Peoria

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Taco Salad

Fish And Chips

Fried Pickles

Salmon Salad

Muffins

Chicken Tenders

Pretzels

Map

More near Peoria to explore

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Normal

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

East Peoria

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Peoria Heights

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Peru

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Morton

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (191 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (130 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (415 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston