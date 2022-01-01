Quesadillas in Peoria
Peoria restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about ONE WORLD
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
ONE WORLD
1245 W Main St, Peoria
|Southwest Quesadilla
|$12.69
Black bean & corn salsa and mozzarella cheese melted in a 12" flour tortilla, served with sour cream and one side
|Veggie Delight Quesadilla
|$12.69
Swiss cheese, mozzarella cheese, spinach, caramelized onion & mushroom. Served with sour cream.
|Quesadilla
|$12.69
Melted cheese and choice of: grilled chicken, pulled pork, tofu, or soy chorizo & potato blend. Served with sour cream
More about Cyds in the Park - upstairs Grill + Star Bar
Cyds in the Park - upstairs Grill + Star Bar
5805 North Knoxville Avenue, Peoria
|Quesadilla Jr
|$6.75
Flour tortilla toasted with 3-cheese blend of Monterey Jack cheese, cheddar + mozzarella.
More about Kenny’s Westside Pub
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Kenny’s Westside Pub
112 SW Jefferson Ave, Peoria
|Corned Beef Quesadilla
|$8.95
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.95
More about Childers Eatery
FRENCH FRIES
Childers Eatery
5201 W War Memorial Dr #260, Peoria
|Kids Quesadilla - Cheese - Chocolate Milk
|$4.99
More about Childers Eatery
Childers Eatery
5805 N Humbolt Ave #5, Peoria
|Kids Quesadilla - Chicken - Lemonade
|$4.99
|Kids Quesadilla - Chicken - Apple Juice
|$4.99
More about Sugar Wood Fired Bistro and Gourmet Treats
PIZZA
Sugar Wood Fired Bistro and Gourmet Treats
826 SW Adams, Peoria
|BLT Quesadilla
|$10.99