Quesadillas in Peoria

Peoria restaurants
Toast

Peoria restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

ONE WORLD

1245 W Main St, Peoria

Avg 4.7 (7336 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Southwest Quesadilla$12.69
Black bean & corn salsa and mozzarella cheese melted in a 12" flour tortilla, served with sour cream and one side
Veggie Delight Quesadilla$12.69
Swiss cheese, mozzarella cheese, spinach, caramelized onion & mushroom. Served with sour cream.
Quesadilla$12.69
Melted cheese and choice of: grilled chicken, pulled pork, tofu, or soy chorizo & potato blend. Served with sour cream
More about ONE WORLD
Cyds in the Park - upstairs Grill + Star Bar image

 

Cyds in the Park - upstairs Grill + Star Bar

5805 North Knoxville Avenue, Peoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla Jr$6.75
Flour tortilla toasted with 3-cheese blend of Monterey Jack cheese, cheddar + mozzarella.
More about Cyds in the Park - upstairs Grill + Star Bar
The Noshery image

 

The Noshery

6035 N Knoxville Ave., Peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Quesadilla$6.95
More about The Noshery
Item pic

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Kenny’s Westside Pub

112 SW Jefferson Ave, Peoria

Avg 4.6 (574 reviews)
Takeout
Corned Beef Quesadilla$8.95
Chicken Quesadilla$8.95
More about Kenny’s Westside Pub
Childers Eatery image

FRENCH FRIES

Childers Eatery

5201 W War Memorial Dr #260, Peoria

Avg 3 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Quesadilla - Cheese - Chocolate Milk$4.99
More about Childers Eatery
Childers Eatery image

 

Childers Eatery

5805 N Humbolt Ave #5, Peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Quesadilla - Chicken - Lemonade$4.99
Kids Quesadilla - Chicken - Apple Juice$4.99
More about Childers Eatery
Sugar Wood Fired Bistro and Gourmet Treats image

PIZZA

Sugar Wood Fired Bistro and Gourmet Treats

826 SW Adams, Peoria

Avg 4.4 (1357 reviews)
Takeout
BLT Quesadilla$10.99
More about Sugar Wood Fired Bistro and Gourmet Treats
Country Club BBQ image

BBQ

Country Club BBQ

2510 W Farmington Rd, WEST Peoria

Avg 4 (71 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Quesadilla$10.00
More about Country Club BBQ
The Fieldhouse Bar and Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Fieldhouse Bar and Grill

1200 W Main St, Peoria

Avg 4.4 (3688 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Quesadilla$3.50
More about The Fieldhouse Bar and Grill

