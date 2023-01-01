Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Rangoon in
Peoria
/
Peoria
/
Rangoon
Peoria restaurants that serve rangoon
BBQ
Country Club BBQ
2510 W Farmington Rd, WEST Peoria
Avg 4
(71 reviews)
Weekly Eggroll (Crab Rangoon
$9.00
More about Country Club BBQ
Thanh Linh Vietnamese Restaurant
1209 W Main St, Peoria
No reviews yet
3. Crabmeat Rangoons
$5.50
More about Thanh Linh Vietnamese Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Peoria
Pancakes
Mac And Cheese
Cheese Fries
Crepes
Nachos
Edamame
Almond Milk
Veggie Salad
More near Peoria to explore
Bloomington
Avg 4.6
(29 restaurants)
Normal
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
East Peoria
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Peoria Heights
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(7 restaurants)
Morton
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Peru
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bloomington
Avg 4.6
(29 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(7 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Dixon
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(219 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(155 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(150 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(468 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(142 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(248 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston