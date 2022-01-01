Reuben in Peoria
Peoria restaurants that serve reuben
Obed and Isaac's-Peoria
321 NE Madison Ave, Peoria
|Reuben
|$13.25
House-made corned beef or turkey with seasoned sauerkraut, melted swiss cheese & 1000 Island dressing on toasted marble rye.
|Reuben Flatbread
|$15.50
House-made corned beef, sauerkraut, mozzarella and swiss cheese with 1000 Island dressing
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
ONE WORLD
1245 W Main St, Peoria
|Reuben
|$15.19
Corned beef topped with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & fresh cabbage slaw. Served with Thousand Island dressing on toasted marble rye
The Noshery
6035 N Knoxville Ave., Peoria
|Reuben
|$9.95
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, Purple Kurry Kraut from 309 Cultures, and housemade Russian dressing.