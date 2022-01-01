Reuben in Peoria

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Obed and Isaac's-Peoria

321 NE Madison Ave, Peoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben$13.25
House-made corned beef or turkey with seasoned sauerkraut, melted swiss cheese & 1000 Island dressing on toasted marble rye.
Reuben Flatbread$15.50
House-made corned beef, sauerkraut, mozzarella and swiss cheese with 1000 Island dressing
More about Obed and Isaac's-Peoria
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

ONE WORLD

1245 W Main St, Peoria

Avg 4.7 (7336 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Reuben$15.19
Corned beef topped with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & fresh cabbage slaw. Served with Thousand Island dressing on toasted marble rye
More about ONE WORLD
The Noshery image

 

The Noshery

6035 N Knoxville Ave., Peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Reuben$9.95
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, Purple Kurry Kraut from 309 Cultures, and housemade Russian dressing.
More about The Noshery
Kenny’s Westside Pub image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Kenny’s Westside Pub

112 SW Jefferson Ave, Peoria

Avg 4.6 (574 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben$9.95
Reuben Burger$12.95
More about Kenny’s Westside Pub

