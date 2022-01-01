Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rib tips in Peoria

Peoria restaurants
Peoria restaurants that serve rib tips

Dac's Smokehouse image

 

Dac's Smokehouse

1200 W Main St Store 11, Peoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rib Tip Plate$18.00
More about Dac's Smokehouse
Country Club BBQ image

BBQ

Country Club BBQ

2510 W Farmington Rd, WEST Peoria

Avg 4 (71 reviews)
Takeout
Rib Tips 1 LB$14.00
Rib Tips 1/2 Lb$10.00
Rib Tips/ 1lb$13.00
More about Country Club BBQ

