Rib tips in
Peoria
/
Peoria
/
Rib Tips
Peoria restaurants that serve rib tips
Dac's Smokehouse
1200 W Main St Store 11, Peoria
No reviews yet
Rib Tip Plate
$18.00
More about Dac's Smokehouse
BBQ
Country Club BBQ
2510 W Farmington Rd, WEST Peoria
Avg 4
(71 reviews)
Rib Tips 1 LB
$14.00
Rib Tips 1/2 Lb
$10.00
Rib Tips/ 1lb
$13.00
More about Country Club BBQ
