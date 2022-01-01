Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Peoria

Peoria restaurants
Toast

Peoria restaurants that serve salmon

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

ONE WORLD

1245 W Main St, Peoria

Avg 4.7 (7336 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Balsamic Citrus Salmon$24.19
Hand-cut salmon fillet finished with balsamic citrus glaze. Served with choice of two sides
More about ONE WORLD
Cyds in the Park - upstairs Grill + Star Bar

 

Cyds in the Park - upstairs Grill + Star Bar

5805 North Knoxville Avenue, Peoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wild Salmon Burgers$13.75
wild caught salmon burger, char-grilled and topped with lettuce and tomato on a seeded brioche bun. Cilantro sauce served on the side.
Citrus Salmon Salad$15.75
Napa cabbage, scallion + leaf lettuce mix topped with your choice of cold dill poached salmon, or warm grilled salmon - watermelon radish, fresh avocado, grapefruit segments, cashews, black sesames, fresh mint + basil, and served with our house Sweet + Sour vinaigrette on the side, with a
More about Cyds in the Park - upstairs Grill + Star Bar
The Jerk Hut

 

The Jerk Hut

1200 W Main St, Peoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jerk Salmon$17.99
Jerk Entrées come with Red Beans and Rice + 2 Sides of your choice
More about The Jerk Hut
The Noshery

 

The Noshery

6035 N Knoxville Ave., Peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Poke Bowl$14.95
Rice, arugula, edamame, scallions, mango, sesame seeds, yumyum sauce, sriracha, topped with salmon.
More about The Noshery
Thyme Kitchen and Craft Beers image

GRILL

Thyme Kitchen and Craft Beers

736 SW Washington, Peoria

Avg 4.5 (1067 reviews)
Takeout
Lacquered Salmon$26.00
More about Thyme Kitchen and Craft Beers
Childers Eatery

FRENCH FRIES

Childers Eatery

5201 W War Memorial Dr #260, Peoria

Avg 3 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Harissa Salmon Bacon & Avocado$13.49
Poached eggs, wheat bread, avocado, bacon, grilled salmon, harissa hollandaise. Served with Meyer lemon vinaigrette dressed spring greens.
Salmon & Spin Frittata - White$13.49
Baby spinach, caramelized onions, oven roasted tomatoes, goat cheese, grilled salmon, hollandaise, capers, chopped chives. Served with Meyer lemon vinaigrette dressed spring greens.
More about Childers Eatery
Childers Eatery

 

Childers Eatery

5805 N Humbolt Ave #5, Peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon & Spin Frittata - English Muffin$13.49
Baby spinach, caramelized onions, oven roasted tomatoes, goat cheese, grilled salmon, hollandaise, capers, chopped chives. Served with Meyer lemon vinaigrette dressed spring greens.
Harissa Salmon Bacon & Avocado$13.49
Poached eggs, wheat bread, avocado, bacon, grilled salmon, harissa hollandaise. Served with Meyer lemon vinaigrette dressed spring greens.
More about Childers Eatery
Sugar Wood Fired Bistro and Gourmet Treats

PIZZA

Sugar Wood Fired Bistro and Gourmet Treats

826 SW Adams, Peoria

Avg 4.4 (1357 reviews)
Takeout
Roast Salmon Salad$14.99
Salmon$15.99
Salmon BLT$13.99
More about Sugar Wood Fired Bistro and Gourmet Treats
Childers Eatery

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Childers Eatery

3312 N University St, Peoria

Avg 4.4 (1186 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon & Spin Frittata - Wheat$13.49
Baby spinach, caramelized onions, oven roasted tomatoes, goat cheese, grilled salmon, hollandaise, capers, chopped chives. Served with Meyer lemon vinaigrette dressed spring greens.
Salmon & Spin Frittata - English Muffin$13.49
Baby spinach, caramelized onions, oven roasted tomatoes, goat cheese, grilled salmon, hollandaise, capers, chopped chives. Served with Meyer lemon vinaigrette dressed spring greens.
More about Childers Eatery

