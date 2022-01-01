Salmon in Peoria
Peoria restaurants that serve salmon
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
ONE WORLD
1245 W Main St, Peoria
|Balsamic Citrus Salmon
|$24.19
Hand-cut salmon fillet finished with balsamic citrus glaze. Served with choice of two sides
Cyds in the Park - upstairs Grill + Star Bar
5805 North Knoxville Avenue, Peoria
|Wild Salmon Burgers
|$13.75
wild caught salmon burger, char-grilled and topped with lettuce and tomato on a seeded brioche bun. Cilantro sauce served on the side.
|Citrus Salmon Salad
|$15.75
Napa cabbage, scallion + leaf lettuce mix topped with your choice of cold dill poached salmon, or warm grilled salmon - watermelon radish, fresh avocado, grapefruit segments, cashews, black sesames, fresh mint + basil, and served with our house Sweet + Sour vinaigrette on the side, with a
The Jerk Hut
1200 W Main St, Peoria
|Jerk Salmon
|$17.99
Jerk Entrées come with Red Beans and Rice + 2 Sides of your choice
The Noshery
6035 N Knoxville Ave., Peoria
|Salmon Poke Bowl
|$14.95
Rice, arugula, edamame, scallions, mango, sesame seeds, yumyum sauce, sriracha, topped with salmon.
GRILL
Thyme Kitchen and Craft Beers
736 SW Washington, Peoria
|Lacquered Salmon
|$26.00
FRENCH FRIES
Childers Eatery
5201 W War Memorial Dr #260, Peoria
|Harissa Salmon Bacon & Avocado
|$13.49
Poached eggs, wheat bread, avocado, bacon, grilled salmon, harissa hollandaise. Served with Meyer lemon vinaigrette dressed spring greens.
|Salmon & Spin Frittata - White
|$13.49
Baby spinach, caramelized onions, oven roasted tomatoes, goat cheese, grilled salmon, hollandaise, capers, chopped chives. Served with Meyer lemon vinaigrette dressed spring greens.
Childers Eatery
5805 N Humbolt Ave #5, Peoria
|Salmon & Spin Frittata - English Muffin
|$13.49
Baby spinach, caramelized onions, oven roasted tomatoes, goat cheese, grilled salmon, hollandaise, capers, chopped chives. Served with Meyer lemon vinaigrette dressed spring greens.
|Harissa Salmon Bacon & Avocado
|$13.49
Poached eggs, wheat bread, avocado, bacon, grilled salmon, harissa hollandaise. Served with Meyer lemon vinaigrette dressed spring greens.
PIZZA
Sugar Wood Fired Bistro and Gourmet Treats
826 SW Adams, Peoria
|Roast Salmon Salad
|$14.99
|Salmon
|$15.99
|Salmon BLT
|$13.99
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Childers Eatery
3312 N University St, Peoria
|Salmon & Spin Frittata - Wheat
|$13.49
Baby spinach, caramelized onions, oven roasted tomatoes, goat cheese, grilled salmon, hollandaise, capers, chopped chives. Served with Meyer lemon vinaigrette dressed spring greens.
|Salmon & Spin Frittata - English Muffin
|$13.49
Baby spinach, caramelized onions, oven roasted tomatoes, goat cheese, grilled salmon, hollandaise, capers, chopped chives. Served with Meyer lemon vinaigrette dressed spring greens.