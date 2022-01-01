Shrimp tacos in Peoria
Peoria restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
The Jerk Hut
1200 W Main St, Peoria
|Jerk Shrimp Tacos W/ Fries
|$8.99
A set of 2 Tacos (Jerk chicken, shrimp, or fish served on flour tortillas topped with our House made Pineapple Salsa & a Side of Steak Fries)
Childers Eatery
5201 W War Memorial Dr #260, Peoria
|Shrimp & Edamame Tacos
|$11.49
Gochujang glazed shrimp, corn edamame succotash, avocado, crispy wonton taco shells. Served with chili cheddar dusted tortilla chips and salsa.