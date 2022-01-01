Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Peoria

Peoria restaurants
Toast

Peoria restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

The Jerk Hut image

 

The Jerk Hut

1200 W Main St, Peoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jerk Shrimp Tacos W/ Fries$8.99
A set of 2 Tacos (Jerk chicken, shrimp, or fish served on flour tortillas topped with our House made Pineapple Salsa & a Side of Steak Fries)
More about The Jerk Hut
The Noshery image

 

The Noshery

6035 N Knoxville Ave., Peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Taco$4.50
More about The Noshery
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Childers Eatery

5201 W War Memorial Dr #260, Peoria

Avg 3 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp & Edamame Tacos$11.49
Gochujang glazed shrimp, corn edamame succotash, avocado, crispy wonton taco shells. Served with chili cheddar dusted tortilla chips and salsa.
More about Childers Eatery
Item pic

 

Childers Eatery

5805 N Humbolt Ave #5, Peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp & Edamame Tacos$11.49
Gochujang glazed shrimp, corn edamame succotash, avocado, crispy wonton taco shells. Served with chili cheddar dusted tortilla chips and salsa.
More about Childers Eatery

