Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sliders in
Peoria
/
Peoria
/
Sliders
Peoria restaurants that serve sliders
Obed and Isaac's-Peoria
321 NE Madison Ave, Peoria
No reviews yet
Hamburger Sliders
$7.50
Two angus beef patties with american cheese on slider buns.
More about Obed and Isaac's-Peoria
BBQ
Country Club BBQ
2510 W Farmington Rd, WEST Peoria
Avg 4
(71 reviews)
Slider Buns
$0.35
More about Country Club BBQ
Browse other tasty dishes in Peoria
French Toast
Pancakes
Fried Pickles
Coleslaw
Chips And Salsa
Reuben
Edamame
Salmon
More near Peoria to explore
Bloomington
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Normal
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
East Peoria
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Peoria Heights
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Peru
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Morton
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bloomington
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Dixon
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(188 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(124 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(115 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(403 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston