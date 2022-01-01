Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Peoria

Peoria restaurants
Peoria restaurants that serve spaghetti

Sugar Wood Fired Bistro and Gourmet Treats image

PIZZA

Sugar Wood Fired Bistro and Gourmet Treats

826 SW Adams, Peoria

Avg 4.4 (1357 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti Squash$13.99
More about Sugar Wood Fired Bistro and Gourmet Treats
Country Club BBQ image

BBQ

Country Club BBQ

2510 W Farmington Rd, WEST Peoria

Avg 4 (71 reviews)
Takeout
Weekly Eggroll ( Spaghetti Meatball$9.00
More about Country Club BBQ

