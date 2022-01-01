Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Spaghetti in
Peoria
/
Peoria
/
Spaghetti
Peoria restaurants that serve spaghetti
PIZZA
Sugar Wood Fired Bistro and Gourmet Treats
826 SW Adams, Peoria
Avg 4.4
(1357 reviews)
Spaghetti Squash
$13.99
More about Sugar Wood Fired Bistro and Gourmet Treats
BBQ
Country Club BBQ
2510 W Farmington Rd, WEST Peoria
Avg 4
(71 reviews)
Weekly Eggroll ( Spaghetti Meatball
$9.00
More about Country Club BBQ
Browse other tasty dishes in Peoria
Brisket
Mushroom Burgers
Grits
Waffles
Steak Burgers
Salmon
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Shrimp Tacos
More near Peoria to explore
Bloomington
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Normal
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
East Peoria
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Peoria Heights
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Peru
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Morton
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bloomington
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Dixon
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(191 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(129 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(122 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(411 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(121 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(224 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston