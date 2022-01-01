Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Peoria

Go
Peoria restaurants
Toast

Peoria restaurants that serve steak salad

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Childers Eatery

5201 W War Memorial Dr #260, Peoria

Avg 3 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuscan Steak Salad$13.99
Kale & arugula blend, Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, roasted tomatoes, red onions, grilled medium strip steak, shaved parmesan, garlic herb croutons, Meyer lemon olive oil vinaigrette.
More about Childers Eatery
Item pic

 

Childers Eatery

5805 N Humbolt Ave #5, Peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuscan Steak Salad$13.99
Kale & arugula blend, Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, roasted tomatoes, red onions, grilled medium strip steak, shaved parmesan, garlic herb croutons, Meyer lemon olive oil vinaigrette.
More about Childers Eatery
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Childers Eatery

3312 N University St, Peoria

Avg 4.4 (1186 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuscan Steak Salad$13.99
Kale & arugula blend, Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, roasted tomatoes, red onions, grilled medium strip steak, shaved parmesan, garlic herb croutons, Meyer lemon olive oil vinaigrette.
More about Childers Eatery

Browse other tasty dishes in Peoria

Fish And Chips

Black Bean Burgers

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Chilaquiles

Chicken Sandwiches

Pancakes

Sliders

Fresh Fruit Cup

Map

More near Peoria to explore

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Normal

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

East Peoria

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Peoria Heights

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Peru

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Morton

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (403 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston