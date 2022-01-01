Steak salad in Peoria
Peoria restaurants that serve steak salad
Childers Eatery
5201 W War Memorial Dr #260, Peoria
|Tuscan Steak Salad
|$13.99
Kale & arugula blend, Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, roasted tomatoes, red onions, grilled medium strip steak, shaved parmesan, garlic herb croutons, Meyer lemon olive oil vinaigrette.
Childers Eatery
5805 N Humbolt Ave #5, Peoria
|Tuscan Steak Salad
|$13.99
Kale & arugula blend, Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, roasted tomatoes, red onions, grilled medium strip steak, shaved parmesan, garlic herb croutons, Meyer lemon olive oil vinaigrette.
Childers Eatery
3312 N University St, Peoria
|Tuscan Steak Salad
|$13.99
Kale & arugula blend, Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, roasted tomatoes, red onions, grilled medium strip steak, shaved parmesan, garlic herb croutons, Meyer lemon olive oil vinaigrette.