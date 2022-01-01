Steak tacos in Peoria
Peoria restaurants that serve steak tacos
More about Childers Eatery
FRENCH FRIES
Childers Eatery
5201 W War Memorial Dr #260, Peoria
|Chimichurri Steak Tacos
|$13.49
Top sirloin, chimichurri sauce, roasted garlic, caramelized onions, julienned poblano & red peppers, smoked blue cheese. Served with chili cheddar dusted tortilla chips and salsa.
More about Childers Eatery
Childers Eatery
5805 N Humbolt Ave #5, Peoria
|Chimichurri Steak Tacos
|$13.49
Top sirloin, chimichurri sauce, roasted garlic, caramelized onions, julienned poblano & red peppers, smoked blue cheese. Served with chili cheddar dusted tortilla chips and salsa.
More about Childers Eatery
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Childers Eatery
3312 N University St, Peoria
|Chimichurri Steak Tacos
|$13.49
Top sirloin, chimichurri sauce, roasted garlic, caramelized onions, julienned poblano & red peppers, smoked blue cheese. Served with chili cheddar dusted tortilla chips and salsa.