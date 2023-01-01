Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Strawberry shortcake in
Peoria
/
Peoria
/
Strawberry Shortcake
Peoria restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
One World
1245 W Main St, Peoria
Avg 4.7
(7336 reviews)
Strawberry Shortcake
$6.00
More about One World
BBQ
Country Club BBQ
2510 W Farmington Rd, WEST Peoria
Avg 4
(71 reviews)
Dessert Egg Roll (Strawberry Shortcake)
$5.00
More about Country Club BBQ
Browse other tasty dishes in Peoria
Fresh Fruit Cup
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Chilaquiles
Steak Burgers
Calamari
White Pizza
Vietnamese Coffee
Fried Pickles
More near Peoria to explore
Bloomington
Avg 4.6
(30 restaurants)
Normal
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
East Peoria
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Peoria Heights
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Morton
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Peru
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bloomington
Avg 4.6
(30 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Dixon
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(226 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(168 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(158 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(480 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(146 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(261 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston