Strawberry shortcake in Peoria

Peoria restaurants
Toast

Peoria restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake

ONE WORLD image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

One World

1245 W Main St, Peoria

Avg 4.7 (7336 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Strawberry Shortcake$6.00
More about One World
Country Club BBQ image

BBQ

Country Club BBQ

2510 W Farmington Rd, WEST Peoria

Avg 4 (71 reviews)
Takeout
Dessert Egg Roll (Strawberry Shortcake)$5.00
More about Country Club BBQ

