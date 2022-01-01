Taco salad in Peoria
Childers Eatery
5201 W War Memorial Dr #260, Peoria
|Taco Salad
|$11.49
Spring greens, grilled chicken, chorizo, black beans, roasted corn, avocado, cheddar & Monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, cheddar chili tortilla chips, chipotle salsa ranch.
Childers Eatery
5805 N Humbolt Ave #5, Peoria
|Taco Salad
|$11.49
Spring greens, grilled chicken, chorizo, black beans, roasted corn, avocado, cheddar & Monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, cheddar chili tortilla chips, chipotle salsa ranch.