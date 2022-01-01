Tomato soup in Peoria
Peoria restaurants that serve tomato soup
More about Cyd’s in the Park Grill
Cyd’s in the Park Grill
5805 North Knoxville Avenue, Peoria
|Grilled Cheese + Tomato Basil Soup
|$11.75
Meunster, provolone, + dill Havarti cheeses piled on our house-baked Italian bread and toasted to perfection. Served with a cup of our vegetarian tomato basil soup.
|Bowl of Tomato Soup
|$6.00
House-made Tomato Soup made with tomatoes, carrots + onions simmered in a Vegetable Broth with butter + herbs. (GF, DF) bowl = 12oz