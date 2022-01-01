Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Peoria

Peoria restaurants
Toast

Peoria restaurants that serve turkey clubs

9d0d34b9-8d2a-42be-b10e-2bc0d661946d image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

ONE WORLD

1245 W Main St, Peoria

Avg 4.7 (7336 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Club$14.49
Turkey, bacon & mozzarella cheese with lettuce, tomato, onion & honey Dijon on tomato-basil focaccia
More about ONE WORLD
Cyds in the Park - upstairs Grill + Star Bar image

 

Cyds in the Park - upstairs Grill + Star Bar

5805 North Knoxville Avenue, Peoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club$14.75
sliced, in house roasted turkey breast, crispy bacon, tomato, spinach, Muenster cheese + basil Mayo - griddled to perfection on our house made Italian Bread.
More about Cyds in the Park - upstairs Grill + Star Bar
Thyme Kitchen and Craft Beers image

GRILL

Thyme Kitchen and Craft Beers

736 SW Washington, Peoria

Avg 4.5 (1067 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Sandwich$16.00
More about Thyme Kitchen and Craft Beers
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Childers Eatery

5201 W War Memorial Dr #260, Peoria

Avg 3 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Club$11.49
Oven roasted turkey, Applewood smoked bacon, Cure 81 ham, shaved cucumber, Roma tomatoes, spring greens, cheddar, avocado, kale pesto aioli, wheat toast. Served with Meyer lemon vinaigrette dressed spring greens.
More about Childers Eatery
Item pic

 

Childers Eatery

5805 N Humbolt Ave #5, Peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Club$11.49
Oven roasted turkey, Applewood smoked bacon, Cure 81 ham, shaved cucumber, Roma tomatoes, spring greens, cheddar, avocado, kale pesto aioli, wheat toast. Served with Meyer lemon vinaigrette dressed spring greens.
More about Childers Eatery
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Childers Eatery

3312 N University St, Peoria

Avg 4.4 (1186 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Club$11.49
Oven roasted turkey, Applewood smoked bacon, Cure 81 ham, shaved cucumber, Roma tomatoes, spring greens, cheddar, avocado, kale pesto aioli, wheat toast. Served with Meyer lemon vinaigrette dressed spring greens.
More about Childers Eatery
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Fieldhouse Bar and Grill

1200 W Main St, Peoria

Avg 4.4 (3688 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Club$9.50
More about The Fieldhouse Bar and Grill

