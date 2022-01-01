Turkey clubs in Peoria
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
ONE WORLD
1245 W Main St, Peoria
|Turkey Club
|$14.49
Turkey, bacon & mozzarella cheese with lettuce, tomato, onion & honey Dijon on tomato-basil focaccia
Cyds in the Park - upstairs Grill + Star Bar
5805 North Knoxville Avenue, Peoria
|Turkey Club
|$14.75
sliced, in house roasted turkey breast, crispy bacon, tomato, spinach, Muenster cheese + basil Mayo - griddled to perfection on our house made Italian Bread.
GRILL
Thyme Kitchen and Craft Beers
736 SW Washington, Peoria
|Turkey Sandwich
|$16.00
FRENCH FRIES
Childers Eatery
5201 W War Memorial Dr #260, Peoria
|Turkey Club
|$11.49
Oven roasted turkey, Applewood smoked bacon, Cure 81 ham, shaved cucumber, Roma tomatoes, spring greens, cheddar, avocado, kale pesto aioli, wheat toast. Served with Meyer lemon vinaigrette dressed spring greens.
Childers Eatery
5805 N Humbolt Ave #5, Peoria
|Turkey Club
|$11.49
Oven roasted turkey, Applewood smoked bacon, Cure 81 ham, shaved cucumber, Roma tomatoes, spring greens, cheddar, avocado, kale pesto aioli, wheat toast. Served with Meyer lemon vinaigrette dressed spring greens.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Childers Eatery
3312 N University St, Peoria
|Turkey Club
|$11.49
Oven roasted turkey, Applewood smoked bacon, Cure 81 ham, shaved cucumber, Roma tomatoes, spring greens, cheddar, avocado, kale pesto aioli, wheat toast. Served with Meyer lemon vinaigrette dressed spring greens.