Waffles in Peoria
Peoria restaurants that serve waffles
More about ONE WORLD
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
ONE WORLD
1245 W Main St, Peoria
|Kids Waffle
|$6.19
|Elvis Waffle
|$12.69
Belgian waffle served with peanut butter cream, fresh banana, three bacon strips, maple syrup & whipped cream.
(all toppings served on the side for carryout)
|Chicken & Waffle
|$15.69
Belgian waffle topped with crispy chicken tenders & three bacon strips. Served with homemade sausage gravy & maple syrup
More about The Original Pancake House Peoria
The Original Pancake House Peoria
7425 North Grand Prairie Drive, Peoria
|Plain Waffle
|$8.75
Served with whipped butter and hot syrup.
|Pecan Waffle
|$11.00
Topped with toasted pecans and dusted with powdered sugar. Served with whipped butter.
|Churro Waffle
|$12.25
Crispy Belgian waffle covered in cinnamon sugar and topped with sliced bananas and rich dulce de leche.
More about Childers Eatery
FRENCH FRIES
Childers Eatery
5201 W War Memorial Dr #260, Peoria
|Chicken & Waffle Benedict
|$12.49
Belgium waffle, fried chicken tenders, cheddar cheese, poached eggs, hollandaise, Vermont pure maple syrup. Served with Meyer lemon vinaigrette dressed spring greens.
|Waffle Biker - Eggs - Patties
|$10.99
Belgian waffle, two eggs, sausage patties, hash browns.
|Chicken & Waffle
|$12.49
House made fried chicken tenders, bacon, Belgian waffle, Vermont pure maple syrup.
Childers Eatery
5805 N Humbolt Ave #5, Peoria
More about Country Club BBQ
BBQ
Country Club BBQ
2510 W Farmington Rd, WEST Peoria
|SP Waffle Fries
|$3.00
|SP Waffle Fry Lrg
|$7.00
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Childers Eatery
3312 N University St, Peoria
