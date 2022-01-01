Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Peoria

Go
Peoria restaurants
Toast

Peoria restaurants that serve waffles

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

ONE WORLD

1245 W Main St, Peoria

Avg 4.7 (7336 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Waffle$6.19
Elvis Waffle$12.69
Belgian waffle served with peanut butter cream, fresh banana, three bacon strips, maple syrup & whipped cream.
(all toppings served on the side for carryout)
Chicken & Waffle$15.69
Belgian waffle topped with crispy chicken tenders & three bacon strips. Served with homemade sausage gravy & maple syrup
More about ONE WORLD
The Original Pancake House Peoria image

 

The Original Pancake House Peoria

7425 North Grand Prairie Drive, Peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Plain Waffle$8.75
Served with whipped butter and hot syrup.
Pecan Waffle$11.00
Topped with toasted pecans and dusted with powdered sugar. Served with whipped butter.
Churro Waffle$12.25
Crispy Belgian waffle covered in cinnamon sugar and topped with sliced bananas and rich dulce de leche.
More about The Original Pancake House Peoria
Industry Brewing image

 

Industry Brewing

8012 N. Hale Ave, Peoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Loaded Waffle Fries$14.99
More about Industry Brewing
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Childers Eatery

5201 W War Memorial Dr #260, Peoria

Avg 3 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken & Waffle Benedict$12.49
Belgium waffle, fried chicken tenders, cheddar cheese, poached eggs, hollandaise, Vermont pure maple syrup. Served with Meyer lemon vinaigrette dressed spring greens.
Waffle Biker - Eggs - Patties$10.99
Belgian waffle, two eggs, sausage patties, hash browns.
Chicken & Waffle$12.49
House made fried chicken tenders, bacon, Belgian waffle, Vermont pure maple syrup.
More about Childers Eatery
Item pic

 

Childers Eatery

5805 N Humbolt Ave #5, Peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken & Waffle Benedict$12.49
Belgium waffle, fried chicken tenders, cheddar cheese, poached eggs, hollandaise, Vermont pure maple syrup. Served with Meyer lemon vinaigrette dressed spring greens.
Waffle Biker - Eggs - Patties$10.99
Belgian waffle, two eggs, sausage patties, hash browns.
Chicken & Waffle$12.49
House made fried chicken tenders, bacon, Belgian waffle, Vermont pure maple syrup.
More about Childers Eatery
Country Club BBQ image

BBQ

Country Club BBQ

2510 W Farmington Rd, WEST Peoria

Avg 4 (71 reviews)
Takeout
SP Waffle Fries$3.00
SP Waffle Fry Lrg$7.00
More about Country Club BBQ
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Childers Eatery

3312 N University St, Peoria

Avg 4.4 (1186 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken & Waffle Benedict$12.49
Belgium waffle, fried chicken tenders, cheddar cheese, poached eggs, hollandaise, Vermont pure maple syrup. Served with Meyer lemon vinaigrette dressed spring greens.
Waffle Biker - Eggs - Patties$10.99
Belgian waffle, two eggs, sausage patties, hash browns.
Chicken & Waffle$12.49
House made fried chicken tenders, bacon, Belgian waffle, Vermont pure maple syrup.
More about Childers Eatery

