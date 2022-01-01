White pizza in Peoria
Peoria restaurants that serve white pizza
Cyds in the Park - upstairs Grill + Star Bar
5805 North Knoxville Avenue, Peoria
|White Pizza
|$13.75
Is it a pizza or a salad? It's a pizza topped with a salad: this house-baked pizza is topped with a blend of 3-cheeses (mozzarella, goat cheese + fontina) NO SAUCE- and topped with seasonal; greens tossed lightly in our garlic vinaigrette with tomatoes, pine nuts + parmesan cheese. (Sorry- the pizza itself or cheeses can not be changed)