Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

White pizza in Peoria

Go
Peoria restaurants
Toast

Peoria restaurants that serve white pizza

Cyds in the Park - upstairs Grill + Star Bar image

 

Cyds in the Park - upstairs Grill + Star Bar

5805 North Knoxville Avenue, Peoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
White Pizza$13.75
Is it a pizza or a salad? It's a pizza topped with a salad: this house-baked pizza is topped with a blend of 3-cheeses (mozzarella, goat cheese + fontina) NO SAUCE- and topped with seasonal; greens tossed lightly in our garlic vinaigrette with tomatoes, pine nuts + parmesan cheese. (Sorry- the pizza itself or cheeses can not be changed)
More about Cyds in the Park - upstairs Grill + Star Bar
The Fieldhouse Bar and Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Fieldhouse Bar and Grill

1200 W Main St, Peoria

Avg 4.4 (3688 reviews)
Takeout
12" White Garlic Pizza$13.00
More about The Fieldhouse Bar and Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Peoria

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Asian Salad

Waffles

Veggie Salad

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Pies

Coleslaw

Shrimp Tacos

Map

More near Peoria to explore

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Normal

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

East Peoria

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Peoria Heights

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Peru

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Morton

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (403 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston