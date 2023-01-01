Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Wontons in
Peoria
/
Peoria
/
Wontons
Peoria restaurants that serve wontons
Industry Brewing
8012 N. Hale Ave, Peoria
No reviews yet
Brisket Wonton
$11.99
More about Industry Brewing
Thanh Linh Vietnamese Restaurant
1209 W Main St, Peoria
No reviews yet
13. Wonton Soup
$12.95
More about Thanh Linh Vietnamese Restaurant
