Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wontons in Peoria

Go
Peoria restaurants
Toast

Peoria restaurants that serve wontons

Industry Brewing image

 

Industry Brewing

8012 N. Hale Ave, Peoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Wonton$11.99
More about Industry Brewing
Consumer pic

 

Thanh Linh Vietnamese Restaurant

1209 W Main St, Peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
13. Wonton Soup$12.95
More about Thanh Linh Vietnamese Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Peoria

Quesadillas

Egg Rolls

Chipotle Chicken

Mushroom Burgers

Fruit Salad

Egg Benedict

Edamame

Garden Salad

Map

More near Peoria to explore

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

Normal

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

East Peoria

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Peoria Heights

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Morton

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Peru

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (162 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (474 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (144 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston