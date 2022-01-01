Pepe's Cafe & Steak House
Pepe’s is the oldest eatery in the Florida Keys established in 1909. Our juices are fresh-squeezed and our oysters are shucked to order. Breads are fresh-made daily, and the only freezer in the House is for the ice cream. We make our own salad dressings as well as our Proprietary Hot Sauces
Come in and enjoy!
806 Caroline Street
Location
Key West FL
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
