Pepe's Wharf
Come in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD
371 Commercial St • $$$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
371 Commercial St
Provincetown MA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Spindler's
Take-out only beginning March 19. Please call ahead or order online. Orders can be picked up at the cafe... just steps from the curb.
Lobster Pot Express
Inspired by the famous Lobster Pot restaurant in Provincetown. Our menu features quality Seafood, Sandwiches, Soups Burgers & More.
JD's
Delectable eats, casual vibe
Bubala's By The Bay
Fresh Seafood on Commercial Street.