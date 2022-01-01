Go
Pepettini

A cozy atmosphere for great food and cocktails!

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN

3 River Avenue • $$

Avg 5 (42 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3 River Avenue

Cornwall on Hudson NY

Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
