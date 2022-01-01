Go
Toast

Pepino's Taco Stand

Come in or dine out and enjoy!

513 South Main Street • $

Avg 4.4 (325 reviews)

Popular Items

Carnitas Tacos$10.00
Roasted white corn tortillas with pulled pork, cheese & avocado fresca.
Burrito$5.25
Empanada$5.25
Nacho Plate$6.50
A favorite for more than 40 years! Homemade tortilla chips topped with melted cheese and enchilada sauce. Enjoy as is or add meat and/or veggies!
Side Red Sauce
Taco (Hard)$4.25
Side Sour Cream$1.00
TO GO Jumbo Marg$8.75
Must accompany a food purchase (e.g. chips or salsa or chips & salsa)
Rice & Black Beans$5.25
COMBO SPECIAL - 2 jumbos & chips + salsa$15.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

513 South Main Street

Brewer ME

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Geaghan Bros. Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

Geaghan Bros. Brewing Co. Tasting Room Proudly serving traditional American style brews with a new age approach.
Be a part of the experience

Geaghan's Pub & Craft Brewery

No reviews yet

Specializing in homemade American "Pub Grub" with an Irish Flare, and traditional style brews with a new age twist.
These are our items we are most comfortable offering for Take Out options, as they travel best. If you have questions or allergy concerns, it is best to place your order directly by calling us.

Harvest Moon Deli

No reviews yet

You are ordering from HARVEST MOON DELI BREWER LOCATED AT 258 STATE STREET, BREWER, MAINE

Utopia - Maine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston