Go
Toast

Peppa's - LES

Come in and enjoy!

96 Stanton Street

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

96 Stanton Street

New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Omar's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Market Line

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SET-LES

No reviews yet

At SET L.E.S. we take pride in our hand-picked ingredients, food quality and service to create a memorable experience for our guests. Loaded with Asian-inspired food and crafty drink selections. Come on in and join us!

375° Chicken 'n Fries

No reviews yet

Small brickwork fast food outlet serving fried chicken sandwiches, popcorn chicken, waffles & fries. All-natural, hormone and antibiotic-free chicken fried in 100% vegetable oil

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston