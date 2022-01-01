Go
Toast

Pepper Theo Cafe and Events

Come in and enjoy!

555 w. James st.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Turkey and Avocado$12.00
8” Sub Roll, Sliced Turkey, Shaved Romaine, Pickled Red Jalapenos, Herb Aioli
Chocolate Brownie$3.25
Imagine...... an Oreo and a Whoopie pie had a baby.
Lemon Bar$4.00
Mediterranean Vegetable Sandwich$10.00
Banana Pepper, Cucumber, Feta, Mixed Greens, Confit Tomatoes, Pickled Onions, Sun Dried Tomato Hummus on Ciabatta
Half Pork Jawn Sub$9.00
5" Sub Roll, Shaved Roasted Pork, Sharp Provolone, Fermented Broccoli Raabe & a Garlic Aoili
Buckwheat Soba Noodle Salad$11.00
Napa Cabbage, Red Bell Peppers, Scallions, Cucumbers, Slivered Toasted Almonds, Black Sesame Seeds, Asian Thai Dressing
Grilled Cheese$9.50
Grilled Cheese Muenster, Gouda, Bacon, Apple Chutney on Texas Toast
Arugula & Avocado Salad$11.00
Arugula, Mixed Greens, Avocado, Red Onion, Crispy Sumac Chickpeas & Green Goddess Dressing
Chicken Brussel Ceasar$12.00
Baby Romaine, Crispy Brussel Leaves, Roasted Chicken, Pecorino & Creamy Caesar Dressing
French Fries$2.50
See full menu

Location

555 w. James st.

Lancaster PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rosa Rosa Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Delicious food in a friendly family owned atmosphere! Home of the Spaghetti Pizza!

Decades

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Lombardo's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Brendee's Irish Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston