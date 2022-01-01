Go
Peppercorn Station 青花椒

66 w 39th st

Popular Items

宫保鸡丁 Kung Pao Chicken$16.00
麻婆豆腐 Mapo Tofu$16.00
米饭 Rice$2.00
辣子鸡 Dry Chili Fried Chicken$20.00
酸菜鱼 Szechuan Boiled Fish with Pickled Cabbage and Chili$28.00
酸汤肥牛 Beef in Sour Soup$26.00
藤椒鸡 Rattan Peppercorn Chicken$22.00
蟹粉面 Crab Meat Noodles$18.00
干煸四季豆 Sauteed String Beans$16.00
Location

66 w 39th st

New York NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
