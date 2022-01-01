Go
Pepperjack's Café

Pepperjack’s Café is open for breakfast and lunch daily from 7AM - 2PM. Our après bar menu and dinner service will be available from 2PM-8PM.

610 S West End St

Popular Items

Chai Latte$4.00
Latte$4.50
Seasonal Berries Cup$9.00
strawberry, blueberry, blackberry and raspberries
PJ's Breakfast Burrito$14.00
scrambled eggs, hash browns, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, choice of either bacon, chorizo, sausage or veggie
Coffee$2.75
AJAX Avocado Toast$16.00
gluten free toast, fresh lime, extra virgin olive oil, Himalayan salt, and chili flakes
Castle Ridge Caesar$12.00
crisp romaine lettuce, house made croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing $12
add choice of chicken or salmon $6
PJ's Breakfast Sandwich$12.00
two egg any style, cheddar cheese, choice of either bacon or sausage and served on an English Muffin
BYO Cheese Pizza$16.00
Cheese Pizza or add toppings for $2 each.
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Location

610 S West End St

Aspen CO

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
