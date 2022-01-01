Go
Pepperronnies Family Restaurant - Brownsville, PA

Come in and enjoy!
Dine In or Carry Out.
We Deliver with Door Dash. Search Pepperronnies Family Restaurant

PIZZA • SALADS

634 National Pike E • $

Avg 4.7 (126 reviews)

Popular Items

Medium Cheese Pizza$8.99
Italian Sub$7.83
Italian
Fountain Drinks$2.25
Large 12 Cut Pizza$12.99
Breaded Mushrooms$5.88
Kids Pasta Menu
Cheese Stuffed Bread Sticks$6.58
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Meatball Sub$7.83
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

634 National Pike E

Brownsville PA

Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

