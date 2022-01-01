Go
Toast

PEPPERS & FRIES

Burgers, burritos and more!

3900 E Lake Street

3900 E Lake Street

Popular Items

Bangkok$15.65
Cream cheese, Pepper's Asian garlic sauce, Sriracha coleslaw, cilantro,fresh jalapeños
Cheese Curds$11.50
Fresh Ellsworth cheese curds hand battered in-house, with ranch dressing
Basic Bob$11.45
Basic hamburger or cheeseburger
Chicken Fingers$12.95
House-battered, served with ranch dressing and BBQ sauce
Rattler$14.95
Bacon, pepper jack, BBQ sauce, Cholula- seasoned onion straws
Nachos$14.95
Crispy corn tortillas with choice of carnitas, verde chicken, tinga chicken, or seasoned ground beef, refried beans, cheddar, pico de gallo, sour cream, fresh jalapeños
Shakes$6.50
Kid Cheeseburger
Choice of cheese on a kid-size burger
COLT$13.95
American Cheese, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, side of mayo
Classic$13.95
Choice of carnitas, chicken verde, or tinga chicken, refried beans, cilantro-lime rice, pepper jack, cheddar, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream.
Location

3900 E Lake Street

Minneapolis MN

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
